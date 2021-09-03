Consultants propose fixing Turlock roads. One says it can start repairs in 60 days

A consulting group can arrange repairs to begin on 15 Turlock streets as soon as November, engineers told the City Council on Wednesday in a roads workshop.

To achieve fixing Turlock roads within five years, the council indicated interest in approving a contract with the group during its next regular meeting, Sept. 14.

Michael Baker International and Public Facilities Investment Corp. (PFIC) together presented their road repair plan to the council during the workshop designed to review responses to the city’s requests for consultant proposals.

Two other firms on Wednesday explained their proposals, which also consider the $5.6 million of expected Measure A sales tax revenue the council allocated for road rehabilitation this fiscal year. The city solicited consultants because officials said it lacks the staff needed to plan repairs and reach the goal Mayor Amy Bublak announced in May.

The council majority, Bublak and Members Pam Franco and Rebecka Monez, directed city staff to prepare a contract with Baker International and PFIC for the next meeting. PFIC oversees program management, while Baker provides the road planning, design and engineering. The team also includes financial and construction firms and would work with Interim Development Services Director Nathan Bray, PFIC President Jeffrey Tamkin said.

By working together, Tamkin said the group can develop the five-year road repair plan in 90 days. But construction on 15 streets needing immediate attention can begin within 60 days of the council approving a consulting contract, said project manager Nabaz Saieed. The identified streets do not require detailed designs, Saieed said.

Delbon Avenue near Emanuel Medical Center and Locust Street near Lander Avenue were among the roads listed in a presentation. Together, repairs for the 15 streets may cost an estimated $2.5 million.

Firm proposes financing Turlock repairs

The consulting group proposed funding the five-year road repair plan with tax-exempt lease revenue bonds. Turlock could lease its streets similar to how the city of Redondo Beach in Southern California did, consultants said.

Lease revenue bonds provide more money upfront, consultants said, allowing construction to proceed faster. If the city borrowed $100 million, Tamkin said the annual payment would be about $5 million per year, which is less than the amount of Measure A revenue dedicated to roads this fiscal year.

The group is open to investigating other financial options, consultants said, and using the bonds would not interfere with spending county or state road funding. Turlock previously estimated it needs $230 million to fix all roads needing repairs.

PFIC’s proposal also included community outreach. In addition to separate public meetings, Tamkin said the team is planning a website where residents can view road projects by council district and anticipated construction date. The public would also be able to access repair timelines, construction updates and funding information on the site.

The consulting team would take neighborhood access into consideration when planning paving work, said Jim Porter, the Northern California Office Executive for Baker International.

“You don’t want to take out 10 streets in a neighborhood so nobody can get in because they’ll have to walk to their houses,” Porter said. “So when we look at these programs we want to make sure that what we’re doing is not only expedient, but it minimizes the disruption to the public.”

Council may consider additional road consultants

While the council indicated it wants to move forward with Baker International and PFIC, officials also expressed interest in considering a proposal by Noresco. The firm proposed investigating TIFIA loans, which have a low interest rate and are given by the Build America Bureau. Franco said the possibility of TIFIA loans interested her.

Bublak directed Interim Municipal Services Director Daniel Madden to talk with the firm’s representative and bring its proposal back to the council at a later date.

“I don’t want us not to be saving money, but I really think we’re about 35 years overdue on getting the roads fixed,” Bublak said. “We’ve got to start something yesterday.”

Out of the three proposal presentations, Council Member Nicole Larson requested staff recommend consulting group options. Council Member Andrew Nosrati was absent for the workshop.