Pedestrian killed in accident at entrance of Stanislaus State in Turlock

A 27-year-old man died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in front of Stanislaus State University in Turlock.

Just before 7 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking south across Monte Vista Avenue at Dels Lane when he was hit by a westbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the intersection, said Turlock Police Lt. Neil Cervenka.

The first responding officer, along with an off-duty firefighter who was in the area, immediately began CPR on the unresponsive pedestrian. Efforts were continued by ambulance personnel but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 41-year-old Turlock woman driving the Tahoe stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Cervenka said.

He said it is unknown at this time whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk and it was too early in the investigation to say who had the right of way.

Cervenka did not know where the pedestrian was from or if he was a student at the university.

Neither drugs, alcohol, nor speed appear to be a cause of the collision, according to a press release.

Turlock Police ask that anyone with information, call Officer Martin Marquez at (209) 668-5550 extension 6761. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.