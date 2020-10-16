‘Incredibly exclusive’: Turlock Police revises advisory board qualifications after input

The Turlock Police Department widened eligibility for its community advisory board after some residents called initially listed qualifications restrictive.

Any Turlock resident over age 21 can apply, the department announced in a Facebook post Monday and later revised application materials to say holding specific leadership positions are examples but not requirements to qualify.

“The initial list was meant to show different segments of our community,” Interim Police Chief Miguel Pacheco said in an email. “It was not intended to exclude anyone, but rather highlight the fact that we do have a diverse community in Turlock.”

When first posted on Oct. 7, the materials described qualifications to apply as a Turlock business owner, representative of the Black or Latino community, or a leader of one of the following: a nonprofit group, spiritual group, the school district or Stanislaus State. Turlock resident Amy Boylan-Mendes said the list prevented active community members, including Assyrian and Punjabi Americans, from offering their skills and experiences to the board.

“There are other disciplines and other backgrounds that need to be represented because we’re very diverse here,” Boylan-Mendes said in an interview. “I felt that it was incredibly exclusive and just not right.”

As a white social worker, Boylan-Mendes said she didn’t match any of the categories and praised how the revision allows more interested people to apply. Her Facebook comments on the department’s public page, along with remarks posted by three others, prompted the change. Pacheco said the posts brought attention to the issue and he is not aware of the department receiving similar feedback in emails or calls.

Turlock Police aims to create a diverse board, Pacheco said, and wants to avoid over representing groups and neglecting others. He and Capt. Steve Williams, who is scheduled to serve as interim chief after Pacheco, do not plan give a higher priority to certain groups in the selection process. Members of the board are expected to review and give recommendations on crime trends, department policies, personnel complaints and similar issues.

Not everyone saw the initial qualifications list as restrictive. Karina Franco, a community activist who runs the West Turlock Neighborhood Facebook page, praised how the department gave examples.

“I appreciated the fact that they spelled it out in the application in terms of who they were looking for because I think those underrepresented communities have always been underrepresented and continue to be underrepresented in any advisory group or city government,” Franco said. “To me, it was very important that they spelled it out. I think they should continue to do that and look for those voices to be amplified within the city.”

The department plans to hold quarterly meetings for the advisory board, Pacheco said, and members are expected to serve at least two years. No compensation for the volunteer positions is planned. Applicants must also pass a background check and interview with the chief.

Applications can be found on the Turlock Police Department website and are due Nov. 20.