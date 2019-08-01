Apparent act of vandalism shuts down community pool in Turlock’s Columbia Park

The community pool in Columbia Park in Turlock, seen here on a city website, is closed at least through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, because someone poured motor oil into it.

The community pool in Turlock’s Columbia Park has been closed by an apparent act of vandalism. The Modesto Fire Department reported Thursday morning that a hazmat crew assisted Turlock Fire the morning before because motor oil had been poured into the pool.

The Turlock Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department posted on Facebook only that the pool is closed. It said that swimming lessons were canceled Wednesday and Thursday and that recreational swimming is closed through Sunday (the pool regularly is closed on Fridays). The aquatic playground at the park at 600 Columbia Street is not affected.

We’ll provide more information as it’s available.