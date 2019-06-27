Woman raped, held against her will for more than a day in Turlock apartment

Jesse Esquire. Sexual assault suspect. Turlock Police Dept

A woman who’d been sexually assaulted, abused and held against her will for more than 24 hours at a Turlock apartment managed to escape and call police Wednesday afternoon.

While the suspect was distracted, the victim ran from the bedroom she was being held in at an apartment in the 1500 block of North Palm Street, said Turlock Police Sgt. Russ Holeman. He said the armed attacker held the victim for 24 to 48 hours, during which he sexually and physically assaulted her on several occasions.

Holeman said the suspect and victim knew each other but their relationship is unclear.

The victim ran out the front door of the apartment at about 4:15 p.m. and went to a neighbor’s house for help, Holeman said.

Turlock officers arrived five minutes later.

“Upon arrival at the location, officers ensured that the victim was safe and provided for her care and well being,” reads a press release from the Turlock Police Department.

The victim identified her attacker as Jesse Esquire III, 38, and said he had a handgun and was under the influence of narcotics.

Esquire was still inside the apartment and officers used a PA system to talk to him while the Department’s Critical Response Team was activated.

Ceres Police responded to the scene with an armored truck so officers could get closer.

At about 5:50 p.m. a Turlock Police officer contacted Esquire on the phone and convinced him to surrender, Holeman said. He came out of the apartment at 6 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

Esquire was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of rape, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323.

Callers can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.