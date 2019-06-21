Turlock group home counselor arrested for allegedly having sex with minor in her care

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested Marissa Ann Groves, a 30 year old female from Turlock, Calif. for unlawful sex with a minor. Turlock Police Department

Turlock police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old group home counselor suspected of having sex with one of the minors previously in her care.

Marissa Ann Groves, 30, of Turlock was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with a minor.

On March 28, the Turlock Police Department was informed of a possible ongoing sexual relationship between a minor and a group home counselor, formerly assigned to the facility where the minor lives, according to a press release from the agency.





The sexual relationship was alleged to have started while Groves was working as a counselor at the minor’s placement facility in Turlock and continued after Groves left to work for another group home employer.

Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley said detectives are not releasing information about the age and gender of the victim, where the crimes are believed to have occurred, or over what time period.

They also would not release any information about the group home or the population it serves.

Working with the California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division, police conducted interviews and collected evidence over the past several months. Detectives arrested Groves following an interview on Thursday.

Police said there is no information to suggest that any other minors at any of the facilities where Groves has worked have been victimized.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Paul Inderbitzen at 209-668-6551. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, if you wish to remain anonymous.