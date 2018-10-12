Man shot in front of home across from Turlock elementary school

An 18-year-old old man was killed Thursday night in a drive-by shooting across the street from Cunningham Elementary School in Turlock.
Johnny Wilson was among several people standing in the front yard of a home across the street from the school just before 9 p.m. when the shooting occurred, according to Sgt. Russ Holeman.
The other people with Wilson told police the suspect or suspects arrived in an unknown type vehicle and fired multiple shots at them before fleeing the scene.
Despite a quick response from police and paramedics, Wilson died at the scene.
Holeman said a motive has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Frank Navarro (209) 664-7319. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
