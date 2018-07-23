Turlock considers shorter hours, more light to deter bad behavior at 3 city parks

The Turlock City Council will consider Tuesday reducing the hours of operation for three downtown parks and installing brighter lights in an effort to deter crime and bad behavior.
Turlock is considering doing this on a trial basis at Denair, Central and Grand Army of the Republic parks. The parks are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but that would change to 7 a.m. to dusk if approved by the council. It also will consider spending $2,523 for better and more efficient LED lights at the parks.
Changing the parks’ hours and better lighting were among the proposals discussed last week at a council workshop on homelessness. Mayor Gary Soiseth could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Yosemite Room, 156 S. Broadway.
