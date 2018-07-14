Keto burger? Unicorn shake? Food ranges from old faves to new wows at Stanislaus Fair

Sure, you’ve got your corn dogs and your monster corn dogs and your linguica corn dogs.
But at this year’s Stanislaus County Fair it’s not just about all the food you can deep fry and fit on a stick. This year’s fair food vendors have gotten creative and, in some cases, even healthy with their options.
“You have to adapt with the times to do this,” said VFW Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer Shonda Edgin, who helps to man the always popular VFW hamburger booth.
The VFW Ladies Auxiliary has been slinging its signature made-to-order hamburgers at the fair for more than 30 years. But they’ve had a booth for more than 50 years when it started out selling watermelon at the annual agricultural expo. Now they go through close to 4,000-pounds of ground beef each year to make their burgers.
But it’s only in recent years they began offering keto burgers (two patties, no bun) for the more health-conscious diners. They also offer gluten-free buns. And, for the first time, they’re using an iPad-based ordering system, which organizers have said has helped their long lines run smoothly. The group plans to use some of this year’s fair proceeds to expand its booth and install a permanent shade structure.
Nearby, Cipponeri Farms has sold fresh-cut fruit cups and squeezed juice at its stand for the past five years. Nick Cipponeri said many of his customers work at the fair themselves and are looking for a respite from the heavy, greasy fare. He estimates they go through some 3,000-pounds of fruit during the fair’s 10-day run.
Of course, not everything is healthy. Fair food has practically become synonymous with fried foods and indulgent treats. Nowhere is that more evident than at the new OMG! Ice Cream stand. The booth specializes in over-the-top ice cream concoctions.
One of its most extravagant sellers is the unicorn shake which comes served in its own inflatable unicorn floatie with candy sprinkled all over. The stand also sells soft-serve ice cream cones covered in gold leaf. The result is an intentionally picture-perfect treat.
“It’s the 21st Century so it’s all about the social media and having people take pictures of the food,” said OMG! Ice Cream Assistant Manager Matt Jarema.
At the Knights of Columbus booth, linguica sandwiches have long been on the menu. But for the past three years they’ve been making linguica corn dogs as well. Now sales are split evenly between the two options.
For other service groups, having a food booth at the fair allows them to raise money for good causes while also reaching out to the community. The Assyrian American Civic Club of Turlock sells tri-tip, chicken, lamb and other kabobs and delicacies at its stand.
“The big reason we do this is to let people know we are here and this is some of the food from our culture,” said club member Isaac Farhadian.
Of course, the fair favorites remain favorites for a reason. The Corn Dog Corner has been going to local fairs since 1982 selling perhaps the most iconic of fair foods. Turlock resident Tracee Farlinger’s family runs the business and enjoys coming back to the fair year after year.
“We consider this our home fair. We love the atmosphere. It has a real community feel. Not only do you get to see everyone again each year, you get to see everyone else running into the people that know each year,” she said. “We have the grandkids of people who used to come as teenagers here now all eating our corn dogs.”
