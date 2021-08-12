Oakdale Rodeo returns from pandemic break. So do detours for Highway 108-120 parade

The first Oakdale Rodeo and related festivities in 28 months will take place Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 15, drawing thousands of fans back to the Cowboy Capital.

The rodeo usually happens the second weekend of April, but COVID-19 knocked out those dates in both 2020 and 2021.

The rescheduled event will feature crowning of the rodeo queen Thursday evening and then roping, riding and other competitions from Friday to Sunday. The parade Saturday will require detours from major travel routes for several hours.

The Oakdale Saddle Club launched the rodeo in 1945 at the arena still in use near the east end of town. It has been on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit since 1954.

The pandemic did not affect this year’s Oakdale Junior Rodeo, held in April for riders up to 18.

The rodeo grounds are at 1624 E. F St. Tickets and information on this weekend’s activities are at www.oakdalerodeo.com.

Highlights of the program:

Thursday: Queen coronation, 6 p.m., Oakdale Cowboy Museum, 355 E. F St.

Friday: Barrel racing slack, for women not in the main competition, 8 a.m., rodeo grounds.

Friday: Dance, 7 p.m., rodeo grounds clubhouse, 21 and older.

Saturday: Parade, 9 a.m., F Street between Oakdale High School and Save Mart. This will require closure from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. of F Street between Oak and Maag avenues. Parts of state Highways 108 and 120 are on the route.

Saturday: 8 a.m. slack time for events including team roping, tie down-roping and steer wrestling at rodeo grounds.

Saturday: Pro events, 5:30 p.m., rodeo grounds.

Sunday: Cowboy church, 10 a.m., rodeo grounds clubhouse.

Sunday: Pro events, 1:30 p.m., rodeo grounds.