Residents escape unharmed but lose pet in two-alarm townhouse fire

The Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at The Willows Townhomes in Oakdale on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021.
Two adults escaped unharmed but a dog died in a fire Tuesday morning at a townhouse complex in Oakdale.

About 5:35 a.m., Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated crews were dispatched to The Willows Townhomes, on 700 block of North Yosemite Ave.

They found a well-involved exterior fire that extended into one of the two-story units, causing some fire damage, Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said.

A second alarm was sounded, bringing additional resources. Crews were able to quickly halt the fire with an aggressive interior attack, containing it to the townhouse, he said. There was minimal or no damage to adjacent units, Jesberg said.

Crews remained on scene to provide salvage and overhaul.

Two adult residents of the townhouse were displaced but unharmed. A dog was removed from the townhouse and was declared deceased, the battalion chief said.

