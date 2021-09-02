Modesto Bee Logo
Summerville High School in Tuolumne sends students home early due to rising COVID-19 cases

Summerville High School Facebook

Summerville High School in Tuolumne County closed Thursday and and will remain shut Friday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus, the Sonora Union Democrat reported.

Students were sent home before lunch Thursday, according to the Union Democrat. About 435 students attend Summerville, according to the school’s website.

School administrators hope to bring students back to campus Tuesday, Summerville Union High School District Superintendent Michael Merrill said in an email to the Union Democrat.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of positive COVID cases at Summerville High School campus as of today,” Merrill said in an announcement sent to students, staff and parents. “We are also seeing a large number of students on at-home or modified quarantine due to being close contacts. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we are doing an early release at 12 p.m. today prior to lunchtime and tomorrow will be an emergency school closure day.”

Merrill said the district no longer will offer a modified quarantined when students are considered close contacts, according to the announcement. Instead, people exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must quarantine at home, like last year.

