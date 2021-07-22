Here’s how Modesto Junior College, CSU Stanislaus will protect students from COVID-19

Hand sanitizer has been installed at entry points to every lecture hall and labs at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif., on Friday, July 9, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Wondering what you can expect at California State University, Stanislaus, and Modesto Junior College this fall?

The Modesto Bee spoke with campus leaders to break down each college’s COVID-19 safety plans. Classes start Aug. 23.

California State University, Stanislaus

Masks required for everyone in school buildings

Covid-19 vaccine not yet required, but will be when at least one vaccine receives full federal approval

Anyone coming to campus must complete an online Covid-19 screening form

Student services and events offered in-person and online

Red floor signs to indicate where people should stand for 6 feet of physical distancing, signs posted on chairs or furniture not to use

Semi-permanent barriers installed in places with a large amount of face-to-face interactions

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes installed at entry points to every lecture hall and lab

High capacity air filters installed, filtration levels updated a year ago

Drinking fountains locked, but people can refill water bottles at refilling stations

Classrooms disinfected more often, using a new disinfectant

Cloth face coverings placed in every classrooms

Modesto Junior College

People who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 must wear a mask.

Students and staff can submit proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to be excused from wearing a mask, but the vaccine is not required

Social distancing of 6 feet in classrooms, unless 85% of a class has submitted proof of Covid-19 vaccine

Student services open by appointment

Plexiglass dividers and shields installed

Use of industrial quality cleaning materials

Air filters changed frequently, and ventilation systems adjusted to increase airflow in all classrooms in use

Directional signage posted to control traffic flows and minimize face-to-face interaction

Hand sanitizer stations

A mask stockpile to distribute to people in need