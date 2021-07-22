Education
Here’s how Modesto Junior College, CSU Stanislaus will protect students from COVID-19
Wondering what you can expect at California State University, Stanislaus, and Modesto Junior College this fall?
The Modesto Bee spoke with campus leaders to break down each college’s COVID-19 safety plans. Classes start Aug. 23.
California State University, Stanislaus
- Masks required for everyone in school buildings
- Covid-19 vaccine not yet required, but will be when at least one vaccine receives full federal approval
- Anyone coming to campus must complete an online Covid-19 screening form
- Student services and events offered in-person and online
- Red floor signs to indicate where people should stand for 6 feet of physical distancing, signs posted on chairs or furniture not to use
- Semi-permanent barriers installed in places with a large amount of face-to-face interactions
- Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes installed at entry points to every lecture hall and lab
High capacity air filters installed, filtration levels updated a year ago
Drinking fountains locked, but people can refill water bottles at refilling stations
Classrooms disinfected more often, using a new disinfectant
Cloth face coverings placed in every classrooms
Modesto Junior College
People who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 must wear a mask.
Students and staff can submit proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to be excused from wearing a mask, but the vaccine is not required
Social distancing of 6 feet in classrooms, unless 85% of a class has submitted proof of Covid-19 vaccine
Student services open by appointment
Plexiglass dividers and shields installed
Use of industrial quality cleaning materials
Air filters changed frequently, and ventilation systems adjusted to increase airflow in all classrooms in use
Directional signage posted to control traffic flows and minimize face-to-face interaction
Hand sanitizer stations
A mask stockpile to distribute to people in need
