Turlock ranks high in nation for students hoping to cover college costs with jobs

A new report ranks Turlock sixth among the nation’s college towns for students hoping to cover tuition and fees with part-time jobs.
Credit the relatively low cost of California State University, Stanislaus, and a minimum wage that is higher than most states.
The rankings are by Student Loan Hero Inc., an online source of help with college costs. It compiled tuition and fees at four-year campuses across the United States and the pay of students working 15 hours a week at the minimum wage.
Stan State students can gross $8,580 a year at California’s minimum wage of $11 an hour. That more than covers the $7,038 in tuition and fees for in-state students.
The report did not account for housing and other living costs, nor for the substantial financial aid from public and private sources.
Only 44 of the 1,587 campuses surveyed had student earnings in excess of college costs. Student Loan Hero notes that many states are at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
The colleges that ranked higher than Stan State:
1. Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash.
2. University of Maryland University College in Adelphi
3. Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
4. Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg
5. Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
The list of colleges where wages exceed costs did not include the University of California at Merced or University of the Pacific in Stockton.
