One shot during dispute at Turlock apartment complex

One person was shot Friday night during a dispute at a Turlock apartment complex, police said.

Turlock Police officers responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pedras Road, Sgt. Michael Parmley said. They arrived to find a 27-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An initial investigation showed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute, and the five people involved knew each other, Parmley said.

All suspects and witnesses have been identified. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, Parmley said.

The victim is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital and undergoing surgery.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314 or email at raulg@turlock.ca.us.