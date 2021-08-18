Fifth suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Modesto police officer

Andrew Satariano, 40 of Modesto, is wanted by Modesto Police. Modesto Police Department

A fifth suspect, a man who lives at the home where Officer Michael Rokaitis was shot over the weekend, is wanted by Modesto police.

The Police Department released a photo of Andrew Satariano, 40, who is wanted in connection with firearms, methamphetamine and fentanyl found in the home in the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue.

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and also has a warrant for gun and drug charges out of Tuolumne County. Authorities think Satariano might have fled to Tuolumne County, according to a press release.

Rokaitis was shot while serving a search warrant at the Orangeburg home on Saturday night following the arrest of a man who was seen running inside it after leading Modesto Police on a pursuit. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspected shooter, 42-year-old Jesse James Collins Brooks. He suffered minor injuries and was booked into jail later that night, along with three other people associated with the Orangeburg house.

Joshua Harrington, 34, was booked on charges related to the pursuit that led officers to the home. Katie Bible, 28, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon of a firearm committing the crime while out on bail. And Harley Rose Satariano, 29, was charged with the attempted murder of Rokaitis, as well as gun and drug charges.

Unlike Brooks, Harley Satariano does not face an enhancement for personally discharging a firearm. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Laugero said during her arraignment Tuesday that her charges are based on her “assistance with Mr. Brooks.”

Bear said she did not know if Harley Satariano is related to Andrew Satariano.

Andrew Satariano is described as white, 6-foot-4 and about 180 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Modesto police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers — @stanareacrimestoppers and 209-521-4636 — or Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162.