Two indicted in federal court over weapons offenses after arrests in Modesto

Two men from Modesto were indicted Thursday in federal court on weapons offenses, according to the Department of Justice.

A grand jury handed down the indictments against Cesar Castro, 41, and Juan Dimas, 31, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.

According to court documents, Castro was arrested and in possession of a firearm on June 1 in Modesto. On May 20, Dimas was arrested in Modesto after discarding a loaded firearm during a police chase.

Both are convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Each were under community supervision and convicted felons at the time of their arrests.

The investigation includes the Modesto Police Department, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

The two face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.