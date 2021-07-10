Crime

Two indicted in federal court over weapons offenses after arrests in Modesto

By Bee Staff Reports

Two men from Modesto were indicted Thursday in federal court on weapons offenses, according to the Department of Justice.

A grand jury handed down the indictments against Cesar Castro, 41, and Juan Dimas, 31, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.

According to court documents, Castro was arrested and in possession of a firearm on June 1 in Modesto. On May 20, Dimas was arrested in Modesto after discarding a loaded firearm during a police chase.

Both are convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Each were under community supervision and convicted felons at the time of their arrests.

The investigation includes the Modesto Police Department, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

The two face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Profile Image of Brian Clark
Brian Clark
Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service