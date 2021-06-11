Modesto police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

A Modesto police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident while he was off-duty, the department said Friday.

Daniel Phillips, who has been with MPD for 15 years, was arrested on a charge of felony domestic violence and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center early Friday morning, the department said.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a report that Phillips had been involved in a domestic dispute several days earlier while off-duty, the department said. The caller reported that Phillips’ spouse was visibly injured from the dispute.

Interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie said in a release that the department is taking the allegations seriously, and the incident will be investigated by the department.

“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and it will be fully investigated criminally and administratively,” Gillespie said. “It is the community’s expectation, as well as mine, to hold the men and women of this department to the highest of standards.”

Phillips has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which the department said is standard procedure.

All documentation and evidence will be turned into the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete, the department said.