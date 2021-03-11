Rash of tire and rim thefts in Turlock leaves vehicles on blocks

Modesto Bee file

Since mid-February, a dozen Turlock residents have gone out to their vehicles in the morning to find them sitting on bricks or cinder blocks, the tires and rims gone.

The Turlock Police Department reported the incidents on Thursday to inform residents of the overnight crime trend.

The targeted vehicles are newer models of Toyota Corollas, Toyota Camrys, and Honda Accords with stock sport rims and tires, according to the department.

Of the 12 reported incidents, six have occurred in apartment complex parking lots.

To avoid becoming a victim the department has the following recommendations:

• Install video surveillance

• Park in a well-lit area

• If you have a garage, park inside at night

• Utilize locking lug nuts

• Be sure to lock and alarm your vehicle

• Communicate with your neighbors and look out for one another if you notice something suspicious

Report suspicious activity or in-progress crimes that are occurring to the Turlock Police Dispatch at (209) 668-1200.

If you are interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch Program in your neighborhood, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Erika Grace at egrace@turlock.ca.us