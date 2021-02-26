80 firearms seized during illegal gun sale investigation in Modesto

Modesto Police seized 80 guns and more than 120 pounds of processed marijuana during searches at five locations on Thursday. Modesto Police Department

During an investigation of the illegal sales of firearms and drugs on Thursday Modesto police officers seized 80 guns, along with large amounts of marijuana and cash.

The department served search warrants at five locations and arrested three people, according to a press release.

In addition to the firearms, more than 120 pounds of processed marijuana and 1,700 marijuana plants were seized, along with $140,000 in cash and approximately $150,000 in assets.

At a home on Echo Park Court in south Modesto, 23-year-old Luis Fernando Valencia and 18-year-old Luis Alfonso Valencia were arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon and possession of marijuana for sale. Luis Alfonso Valencia was also booked on a charge of possessing a silencer.

At a different location, Alan Oseguera was cited and released on suspicion of harvesting and possessing marijuana for sale.