Manteca Police Department investigating fatal shooting

Manteca police are asking the public’s help with their investigation of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Yosemite and Northwoods avenues, near Chick-fil-A, on a report of a person in a vehicle who’d been shot.

They were on scene within 90 seconds, according to a Manteca Police Department news release, and found a vehicle collision. In one of the vehicles was an unresponsive male gunshot victim.

Officers immediately began first-aid measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Identifying information on the victim, including name, age and area of residence, was not released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the crime is urged to contact the Manteca Police Department at investigations@mantecapd.com or 209-456-8101. Reference case number 21-6328.