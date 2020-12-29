Lathrop man arrested in armed robbery spree in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

A Lathrop man suspected in a string of armed robberies throughout San Joaquin County, as well Turlock, was arrested by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

The suspect has been tied to nine robberies in Manteca, Lathrop, French Camp, Tracy and Turlock from Nov. 22 to Dec. 26, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The robberies in Turlock occurred at the Amar Fashion and Grocery Bazaar at 1081 Lander Ave. on Dec. 14 and the 7-11 at 445 Lander Ave. on Dec. 9.

The other robberies in San Joaquin County were at gas stations and mini marts.

The suspect would enter businesses with a black duffel bag slung around his shoulder. He’d pull out a large .357 Magnum revolver from the bag, hold employees and sometimes customers at gunpoint, then take large amounts of cash, bottles of alcohol, and cigars from the businesses, according to the release.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Sanchez said a witness saw the suspect getting into a vehicle following one of the most recent robberies in Lathrop.

The vehicle description relayed by the witness helped deputies Identify the suspect as 27-year-old Deandre Phillips. He was arrested during a traffic stop after leaving his Lathrop home on Monday. Sanchez said the gun used in the robberies was found on him at the time of his arrest.

Deputies searched Phillip’s home and found large amount of money, ammo, guns, and articles of clothing matching the person in the store videos.

Phillips was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of four counts of armed robbery in the San Joaquin County Sheriff Office’s jurisdiction. Additional charges from other agencies forthcoming, according to the press release.

Investigators believe Phillips was involved in more than the nine robberies identified thus far and ask anyone with information to call 209-468-4400.