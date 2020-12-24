Manteca police seek help in investigating early-morning shooting death

The Manteca Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a homicide early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m, officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 100 block of N. Walnut Ave., according to a news release. They found a male victim who was unresponsive.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital trauma center, where he died. Other than that he was an adult, no identifying information on the victim has been released.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on the homicide call the Police Department at 209-456-8101 and reference case No. 20-39787.