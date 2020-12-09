Man fatally shot in west Modesto; suspect leads police on chase into Merced County

A man was fatally shot in Modesto Wednesday morning and the suspect led officers on a pursuit to Merced County that resulted in the closure of Highway 99 for more than an hour.

The shooting occurred on Ontario Avenue near Robertson Road School in west Modesto at about 8:30 a.m., Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said from the scene. An adult male was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries, Bear said.

Witnesses gave police a vehicle description. Early reports indicate it was a blue truck.

Authorities chased the suspect down Highway 99 and into Merced County.

California Highway Patrol officers deployed spike strips south of Livingston and the suspect’s vehicle stopped a few minutes later south of Liberty Avenue, according to CHP officer Tom Olsen.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and the highway was shut down in both directions at about 8:45 a.m.

The Ceres Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department sent armored vehicles and SWAT officers to the scene, the Sheriff Department’s airplane and CHP helicopter circled above and officers and deputies from multiple agencies in Stanislaus and Merced counties surrounded the vehicle.

At about 9:45 a.m. the suspect told a hostage negotiator he was disabled and could not walk. However, he eventually put down a cell phone he’d been holding, emerged from the vehicle, lay down on the ground and put his hands behind his head.

Law enforcement carrying shields approached the vehicle and apprehended the suspect.

Northbound traffic was opened a short time later but southbound lanes remained closed as of 11 a.m. Vehicles were being diverted onto Sultana Drive/Liberty Avenue and traffic was backed up about seven miles to just south of Delhi, Olsen said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said officers were arriving back in Modesto with the suspect in custody. They would be conducting interviews and positively identifying him before releasing his name. The identity of the victim might not be available until Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the homicide is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.