Family reports Modesto theft of moving van carrying nearly everything it has

A family of six that has relocated from San Jose to Manteca got an awful welcome to the area.

While Lorenzo and Brandy Sereno and their four children were staying with family in Modesto, their 20-foot moving van was stolen Thursday night, they said. The theft occurred on O’Farrell Avenue, which is east of Sunrise Avenue and runs between Floyd and Tokay avenues.

According to the time stamp on the doorbell camera footage that caught the theft, it happened about 11:20 p.m. The U-Haul van has Arizona license plates, AJ30918, and the Serenos said they have filed a report with the Modesto Police Department.

The family just bought a home in Manteca. The Serenos, including boys ages 8 and 11 and girls 3 and 7, were staying in Modesto so they didn’t have to drive from San Jose when the house keys were ready, Brandy Sereno said by phone.

Pretty much everything the family owns was in the van. “It was all our furniture, my kids’ clothes and toys, and everything,” she said, adding that she hadn’t even broken the news to the kids as of Sunday morning.

Trying to think of property that might show up for sale online, she said belongings include a treadmill, a lot of Cricut craft supplies, a collection of Loungefly Disney mini-backpacks, the kids’ bedroom furniture (mostly IKEA) and Razor electric scooters.

“The more I think about what was in there, like my wedding albums, my kids’ baby albums, my whole house was in there,” Sereno said. “I know that everything’s replaceable eventually. Like my pictures, I know that I can replace them with new memories. But I’m just really praying that we can find the van.”

She said she’s also praying the thieves don’t bother with things that have only sentimental value. She carefully organized all the belongings when packing, and clearly labeled the boxes. “Hopefully they see boxes labeled “photos” and just leave them in there, so whenever it’s recovered I can at least have those.”

Making the theft worse, Sereno said she’d nearly finished her Christmas shopping already, and those purchases also were in the van. They included Disney “Zombies 2” dolls, Lego sets, a Nickelodeon slime kit, a “Frozen” vanity and baby dolls and clothes, she said.

Anyone who spots the moving van or has information on the theft is encouraged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

“Now they have this house with nothing to put in it,” notes the summary of a gofundme.com page set up by a friend to help the Serenos. Titled “U-Haul stolen from family of 6 moving,” it is raising money to replace the stolen belongings.