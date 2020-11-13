Modesto Police investigating fatal shooting near elementary school

aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near Coleman Brown Elementary School Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of the park next to the school on Celeste Drive at about 1:40 p.m., said Sgt. Kalani Souza.

When officers arrived they found a person inside a vehicle, near the corner of Celeste and Presidio Avenue. The victim had been shot multiple times.

The individual was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Souza did not have any identifying information about the victim, including age or gender.

He said no suspect information was available either.

Souza said detectives are working to determine if the victim was shot in the vehicle or in or near the park.

Red crime scene tape cordoned off two areas near the park Friday afternoon; one at the north end of the park and one across from it on the south end where a vehicle crashed. A gray sedan could be seen in the front yard of a home on the south side of Celeste and a fire hydrant had been sheered off.

Coleman Brown Elementary School had just let out prior to the shooting but it was temporarily put on lockdown to protect any remaining students.