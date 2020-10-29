Sonora woman killed in DUI crash identified, four children remain hospitalized

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday released the name of a Sonora woman who was killed in a crash with a suspected drunk driver, which also seriously injured four children who were in her SUV.

Melissa Katherine Marie Patania, 33, and the children were traveling east on Phoenix Lake Road, east of Sonora, Monday evening when their Suzuki SUV was hit head-on by a Toyota pickup, according to the CHP.

The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Augustus Matthew Marinovich, of Sonora, had been traveling west at a high speed when he veered into the path of Patania’s vehicle.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Patania died at the scene.

All four children in the vehicle suffered major injuries and were transported by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The CHP did not release the names and ages of the children because “we are waiting for the juveniles’ conditions to stabilize,” Officer Steve Machado said Wednesday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Patania’s family, she was a single mother of five and all four children in the vehicle were hers. Three of the children remain in critical condition, it says.

Marinovich also suffered major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

“During this investigation, it was determined Marinovich was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and (he) was placed under arrest,” according to a press release. “Due to his injuries, he was released to the care of the hospital.”

The CHP said he will be charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER