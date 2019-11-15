Eight children, elderly man removed from feces-filled home in Newman

Child Protective services took custody of seven children between the ages of three months and 16 years after law enforcement found them living in a filthy, unsanitary home in Newman.

Child Protective Services took custody of eight children between the ages of three months and 16 years after law enforcement found them living in a home in Newman full of human and animal excrement and around hazards “that could cause harm or even death,” according to authorities.

A 72-year-old, partially paralyzed Vietnam veteran who could not care for himself was also removed from the home.

Five adults were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and elder abuse.

Newman Police Lt. Brett Short said 14 people and four dogs were living in the 1,920 square foot home on Q Street.

He said law enforcement went to the home as a part of a multi-agency probation sweep on Nov. 9.

Patterson Police Services Detective Casey Cooper said law enforcement searching the home observed dry and wet human and animal feces, used diapers, trash and moldy food throughout the house. Feces was ground into the bed where the children slept.

Cooper said the children were covered in filth, including feces, and one of them was seen eating ice cream with flies floating in it.

“The mom’s nails were done but the kids were filthy,” he said.

There was also a water hose in the childrens’ playroom next to numerous electrical cords.

The 72-year-old veteran was covered in wet and dry feces and unable to care for himself. He was taken to a hospital and the children were taken by child protective services.

Cooper said different CPS workers had been at the home three days prior but deemed it suitable for the children.

Authorities arrested Victoria Davis, 58, Ronny Soares, 46, Johnny Davis, 39, Teddy Davis, 40, and Holly Davis, 36, on suspicion of child abuse and elder abuse.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Schwartz said all of the suspects bailed out of jail and have been scheduled for arraignments in mid-December.

She said the District Attorney’s Office will make a decision regarding whether to file charges prior to the arraignments.

The West Side Index originally reported this story.