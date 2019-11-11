Carjacking victim puts suspect in headlock in the middle of I-5

Alan Orona. Carjacking suspect. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Dept.

At 10:30 on Sunday morning a man in a Nissan Rogue had to stop abruptly on Interstate 5 near Westley when he saw a man running toward him.

According to California Highway Patrol officer Ming Hsu, the man running on the highway, identified as 22-year-old Alan Orona, had been a passenger in a white pickup. The driver of that pickup called 911 to report that Orona was having “an episode” and thought someone was trying to kill him.

A CHP officer responded to the call, north of Ingram Creek Road, and saw Orona run west from the northbound lanes, jump over a cable barrier and go into the path of the Nissan in a southbound lane.

“Orona stood directly in front of the Nissan Rogue, forcing the driver to come to a complete stop,” Hsu said. “Orona opened the driver side door and forced himself into the Nissan Rogue.”

A struggle ensued between Orona and the driver, during which the Nissan was accelerated into the center median, where it collided with the cable barrier.

The driver of the Nissan put Orona in a head lock, Hsu said, and held him until the officer arrived and handcuffed Orona. The Nissan driver was not injured.

Orona, a resident of El Paso, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and battery.