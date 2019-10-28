Woman arrested for throwing cup of scalding water at Starbucks barista

Marci Katz

A transient woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing a cup of scalding water at a Starbucks barista in downtown Modesto, causing first and second degree burns to his neck and face.

The woman had ordered a cup of hot water in a Venti (20 oz.) cup from the Starbucks on H Street on Oct. 22, said Modesto Police Department Spokeswoman Sharon Bear. It was given to her free of charge.

Bear said the woman was known to employees there for staying in the bathroom for long periods of time so one of the baristas told her not use the restroom for longer than 10 minutes.

In response, the woman threw the cup of hot water at him, burning the side of his face and neck. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The woman was gone by the time police arrived but she returned on Saturday and an employee who saw the incident called 911.

Officers arrived and arrested Maci Dannbird Katz on suspicion of mayhem and probation violation. She is being held on $100,000 bail.