Homicide victim found under Santa Fe Avenue bridge identified

The man found dead under the Santa Fe Avenue Bridge on Tuesday has been identified as an Empire man.

Roy Dale Ensey, 58, was found by construction workers around 11:30 a.m. on the north side of the Tuolumne River under the bridge by Lakewood Memorial Park.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said detectives are investigating Ensey’s death as a homicide but are not releasing how he died.

No other details were released by the Sheriff’s Department including whether detectives have identified a suspect or determined a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.