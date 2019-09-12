Modesto murder suspect found in Georgia four years after shooting

Homicide investigation in west Modesto Louis Ramos was shot on Donald Street in west Modesto the morning of July 1, 2015, and died later that night (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Louis Ramos was shot on Donald Street in west Modesto the morning of July 1, 2015, and died later that night (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

A man who has been wanted for four years for a west Modesto murder was found in Georgia recently and extradited back to California on Wednesday.

Clarence Frederick Moore, 30, was wanted in the shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos on Donald Street on July 1, 2015.

Ramos was shot multiple times and underwent surgery but later died.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department did not release any new details about the homicide on Thursday, including a motive, and did not know how police in George located Moore.