Knife wielding man tried to enter Newman elementary school, threatened staff

A man with a knife tried to get onto a Newman elementary school campus Tuesday morning and threatened to kill staff who confronted him.

The man tried to open a door to the cafeteria and multi purpose room at Hurd Barrington Elementary School at about 9 a.m. but it was locked, according to Newman Police Lt. Brett Short.

When maintenance staff confronted the man threatened to kill them while brandishing a knife.

The school was placed on lockdown and police were called, Short said.

Newman police found the man at the corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Banff Drive.

Short said the man was “acting in an irrational, uncooperative manner” and became physically combative with officers.

A Taser and police dog were used to subdue the man, identified as 24-year-old Theodore Lopez, of Newman.

Short said Lopez does not have any children who attend the school. He said it is unknown if Lopez is related to any of the staff or what his intentions were.

Lopez was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked so his charged were not available early Tuesday afternoon. Short said Lopez “remained uncooperative throughout the arrest and transport.”

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact Officer Edgar Lopez at (209) 862-2902 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.