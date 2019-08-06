Police descend on Modesto-area neighborhoods. Everyone’s glad to see them

Ceres K-9 shines at National Night Out Ceres, California, was among the many cities taking part in National Night Out, where police build rapport with residents, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ceres, California, was among the many cities taking part in National Night Out, where police build rapport with residents, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The Modesto area took part in a big way once again in National Night Out, where police build rapport with the people they protect.

The Tuesday evening observance happened at hundreds of parks, front yards and other locations.

Whitmore Park in Ceres was typical, with residents enjoying food, a bounce house and other activities on a not-too-warm evening. They could talk with the cops, check out their SWAT vehicles, and see how K-9’s help keep the peace.

National Night Out takes place around the United States on the first Tuesday in August each year.