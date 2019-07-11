Crime
Three men sold meth to undercover agents in Ceres and Empire, indictment says
A federal grand jury Thursday indicted three men on charges of selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in Stanislaus County.
The three are all Mexican nationals – Antonio Ochoa Mejia, 48; Ramon Ortega, 33; and Jorge Armando Gonzalez Martinez, 38.
Mejia and Ortega are accused of selling one kilogram of meth for $4,500 on April 18 in Empire, a news release from U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said.
Mejia also is accused of selling two grams of the drug for $9,000 on May 14 in Ceres.
Mejia and Martinez were arrested May 30 in Ceres after trying to deliver 10 kilograms of meth, the release said.
The grand jury, meeting in Fresno, charged all three men with conspiring to distribute meth and possessing with intent to distribute the drug. They face 10 years to life in prison and fines of up to $10 million if convicted.
The FBI worked the case with help from the San Joaquin Metropolitan Narcotics Task Force.
