Most Wanted: Jose Jimenez, Resisting arrest

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

NAME: Jose Jimenez

CHARGE: Resisting arrest

DESCRIPTION: 24 years old; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; 150 pounds; black hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Jimenez is wanted by the Modesto Police Department on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an assault weapon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Jimenez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.