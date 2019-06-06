Escalon police officers shoot man who fired shotgun at them

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Escalon police officers on Wednesday night shot a man who first fired at them with a shotgun, according to a Facebook post by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officers apparently were uninjured.

The officers had responded to a call from a woman her said her ex was threatening to kill her and her children. Sheriff’s deputies first were dispatched to the 7:40 p.m. report from the 18000 block of Brannan Road in Escalon, but because they anticipated an “extended time of arrival,” they asked the police for assistance.

The officers were confronted by the shotgun-wielding man while waiting for deputies to arrive, the post says. After the man fired at them and they responded, they provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived and took him to a hospital. There is no indication in the post as to his condition.

The investigation into the case includes the Sheriff’s Office, Escalon Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and the state Department of Justice.

We’ll have more information on this story as it’s available.



