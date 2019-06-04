Oakdale police seek suspect in rock-throwing assault outside restaurant and bar

This woman is wanted on suspicion of assaulting a man after an argument outside the Battered Beaver in Oakdale. Police say she threw a rock that struck his forehead.

Oakdale police are asking the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of assaulting a man with a rock after an argument late Saturday or early Sunday in the parking lot behind the Battered Beaver restaurant and bar, 108 N. Yosemite Ave.

The woman threw a river rock at the man, striking him in the forehead, police say. She fled the scene in a white Hyundai sedan with paper dealer plates. A photo taken during the incident shows her in what appears to be a Guns ‘N Roses T-shirt.

The victim’s sister told The Bee the impact split his forehead, requiring five stitches.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department at 209-847-2231.

Tipsters also may contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.