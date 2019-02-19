Crime

Most Wanted: Lance Charles Jackson, Human trafficking

NAME: Lance Charles Jackson

CHARGE: Human trafficking

DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Jackson is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, permitting a child to suffer, assault likely to produce great bodily injury or death and making criminal threats.

NOTES: The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office in December 2011 filed a criminal complaint against Jackson, but authorities have not found him.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

