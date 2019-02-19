Most Wanted: Lance Charles Jackson, Human trafficking

NAME: Lance Charles Jackson
CHARGE: Human trafficking
DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Jackson is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, permitting a child to suffer, assault likely to produce great bodily injury or death and making criminal threats.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
NOTES: The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office in December 2011 filed a criminal complaint against Jackson, but authorities have not found him.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments