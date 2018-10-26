Victim hit by gunfire in Modesto home-invasion robbery

A man was struck by gunfire and another was assaulted early Friday during an apparent home-invasion-robbery in south Modesto, according to police.
The man who was shot suffered what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries, Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani said in a phone interview. He said the injured man was taken to a hospital and was listed in a stable condition. Nobody else suffered a gunshot wound.
The man who was assaulted during the robbery was treated by medics at the scene and released, according to Souza.
The robbery was reported about 5:20 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Conrad Way, just east of Ustick Road and south of Hatch Road.
Souza said several suspects were involved in the robbery, but detectives were still trying to determine how many. He said the suspects were not known to the residents living in the home.
Investigators believe the suspects forced their way into the home and were targeting some items of value. The suspects left in a vehicle, taking some of the items stolen from the home. Souza declined to say what items were targeted and stolen, fearing it could harm the investigation.
Detectives and officers remained at the scene Friday morning questioning neighbors and looking for evidence at the home. Souza said investigators were still trying to determine the motive behind the robbery.
Investigators did not have any detailed suspect description, including the getaway vehicle. Souza said detectives were trying to question 10 residents who living at the home, and the scene was somewhat chaotic shortly after the robbery.
Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
