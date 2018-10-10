Teenager high on ‘shrooms’ attacks Tuolumne County deputies

A man under the influence of drugs attacked two responding deputies, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported. The 19-year-old pulled one deputy’s baton from his belt and got his hand on the other deputy’s gun.
The incident happened early Monday when a family on Cedar Springs Road in Twain Harte reported a domestic disturbance. Tyler Horton, 19, reportedly was violent and under the influence of drugs.
When deputies Vince Lee and Grant Kutch arrived at about 3 a.m., they heard a man yelling inside the home and then saw Horton, who was sweating profusely, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.
The deputies tried to talk to him, but Horton ran toward them from the home. He began to struggle as Lee and Kutch tried to handcuff him.
He punched and kicked the deputies several times before freeing the baton, which the deputies quickly got back. As the fight continued, Horton was tased, to no effect, the Sheriff’s Office reported. He “continued to fight and displayed a high level of strength and resilience to pain.”
Horton then managed to remove a deputy’s holster hood and place his hand on the firearm. He was not able to draw the weapon.
The struggle between the deputies and suspect lasted more than 15 minutes before backup units arrived.
Horton, who later told deputies he’d taken “shrooms” (mushrooms that contain psilocybin, a psychedelic compound), was taken to Adventist Health for a medical evaluation.
He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, taking a weapon from a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.
Horton did not hurt anyone at the home, sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Benson said Wednesday. The deputies suffered abrasions, scrapes and bruises. “Fifteen-plus minutes is a very long time to be physically fighting with someone,” she said, “and we are thankful everyone walked away safe..”
