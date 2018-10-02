Gang member gets into tussle with Oakdale officer, police say

Oakdale police said they arrested a known gang member after he wrestled with a sergeant Tuesday morning.
Henry Deleon, 19, was booked on battery on a police officer and other charges after the encounter at about 6:30 a.m. on the 300 block of South Third Avenue. He and the unnamed sergeant suffered scrapes and bruises while rolling around on the ground, a news release from the Oakdale Police Department said.
Police had responded to reports of a disturbance and saw three males and a female arguing loudly in public, and one of the males pushed another male, the release said.
The sergeant was telling the two to stop fighting when Deleon turned toward him, yelled a profanity and tried to assault him, police said. They then went to the ground, and Deleon was promptly subdued and handcuffed, the release said.
Along with battery, Deleon was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and participation in a criminal street gang. He remained there on $50,000 bail as early evening.
Comments