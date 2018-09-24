Modesto police searching for boy forcibly abducted by father

Modesto police are searching for a young child who was abducted by his father Monday morning.
The abduction occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Poinsettia Drive, northeast of Standiford Avenue and Tully Road, said Lt. Steve Stanfield.
According to police, John Cosso, 41, went to the home and forced his way inside.
Authorities say there is another man with Cosso. The boy’s mother tried to leave through the garage. Someone driving with Cosso blocked her in and the two men drove away with the child, 6-year-old Jayce Cosso.
Police believe they may be in a mid-2000’s black mid-sized vehicle.
The boy is 6 years old. He is two and a half feet tall, 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Transformers T-shirt and faded green camouflage boxers.
Multiple officers are working to locate the child so the police department is only responding to priority calls.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department’s air unit is also assisting in the search.
Investigators ask anyone If you have information on their whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments