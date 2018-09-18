Two reported shot near liquor store in Salida

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Salida on Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported at around 10 a.m. Two victims, both men, have been taken by ambulance to area hospitals. One of the victims is in critical condition; the other is in stable condition, according to Lt. Ed Ridenour of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred near the House of Liquor at 4442 Broadway Avenue.
Preliminary reports indicate the alleged suspects in the shooting were three men in a newer-model, silver Toyota Tacoma pickup.
