He ran a Turlock day care with his wife. Now, he’s going to prison for child porn

A judge on Monday sentenced the former operator of a Turlock day care center to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.
A jury last year found Adam Alan Henry guilty of conspiring to sexually exploit a minor and receiving child pornography.
Along with the 20-year prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ordered the 39-year-old defendant to serve 15 years of supervised release once he’s completed his time behind bars.
Federal prosecutors said Henry will be required to register as a sex offender, and his access to children, the Internet and computers will be restricted. The judge also ordered Henry to pay $3,000 in restitution to two victims whose images Henry obtained.
According to a 2013 court filed complaint, hidden cameras were set up at his Burman Drive home in Turlock, where Henry operated the Turlock Early Enrichment Center.
Federal authorities have said one camera was hidden in a bathroom, where a teenage girl was undressing and taking a shower. Another camera was in a bedroom, where a victim was shown taking off her clothes.
Prosecutors said Henry conspired with someone else from May 2012, through Sept. 19, 2013, to create video and still images of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They also said Henry used a file-sharing online program to receive child pornography from 2007 through September 2013.
This case was the product of an investigation by the Ceres Police Department’s High-Tech Crimes Unit with help from the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David L. Gappa and Ross Pearson prosecuted the case.
Henry was arrested twice by Ceres police in the fall of 2013. He was taken into custody in September of that year on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
While out on bail a month later, Ceres police and the FBI returned to his Burman Drive home to serve a search warrant and arrested Henry on federal charges.
Henry’s wife, Angele Henry, also was arrested at that time. She operated the child care business with her husband. She faces state charges in Stanislaus Superior Court.
Angele Henry is accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 to 15 years old, two counts of using a child to produce obscene matter and possession of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts.
She is expected to return to court Nov. 26 to reschedule her trial.
