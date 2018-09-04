Former Community Hospice employee sentenced for embezzlement

A former receptionist for Community Hospice of Modesto has been convicted of felony embezzlement from the nonprofit, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office reported.

On Thursday, 34-year-old Nicole Michelle Rush pleaded no contest before Superior Court Judge Ricardo Cordova. Because of her lack of significant prior criminal history and her cooperation with police, she was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to serve 150 days in the county jail. She also must stay away from Community Hospice and pay it restitution.

Rush stole donor checks between November 2014 and February 2016, according to a criminal complaint. The DA’s Office said the 284 checks totaled a little over $24,500,

A Sheriff’s Department investigation found photographs and ATM surveillance video showing Rush depositing the stolen checks into her personal bank account. When confronted, Rush confessed to what she had done, the DA’s Office reported. She was arrested in early June 2016.

At the time, Community Hospice Chief Executive Officer DeSha McLeod said the nonprofit first suspected a problem when donors said they did not receive an acknowledgment of their contributions.

Community Hospice was able to recover the donations because the bank used by Rush provided compensation for the loss.

Deputy District Attorney Ahnna Reicks prosecuted the case.