15 years in prison for would-be ISIS terrorist from Modesto who plotted Pier 39 bombing

A Modesto man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for plotting a Christmas terrorist attack at San Francisco’s popular Pier 39 on behalf of ISIS, although the FBI thwarted the plan last year before it could happen.
Everitt Aaron Jameson, 27, a former US Marine, had pleaded guilty June 4 to attempting to provide support and resources to ISIS. He was arrested Dec. 20.
Jameson, a 2009 graduate of Enochs High School, was working as a tow truck driver in Modesto when his pro-ISIS Facebook posts caught the attention of authorities. Last fall, he communicated with an FBI informant and with undercover agents posing as ISIS recruiters, saying he was wholeheartedly committed to “the cause”, had military warfare training and could provide money to ISIS.
Jameson said he was well-versed in the Anarchist Cookbook and wanted to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area in order to more easily shoot them.
“There is no place in the United States for terrorists and terrorist sympathizers who threaten innocent people,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a release.
While in the Marines, Jameson earned a sharpshooter rifle designation, but he was discharged for lying about his asthma history.
Jameson’s father. who lived in Merced, has moved and could not be reached for comment.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
