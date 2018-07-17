In Merced, Turlock police arrest convicted child sex offender on new charges

Turlock police are working to find any other possible victims of a convicted child sex offender they arrested in Merced County on Monday.
Jeffrey Todd Eastman, 36, was arrested on warrants tied to five felony counts all of a sexual nature with children, Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said Tuesday.
The alleged offenses all occurred in Turlock, most of them between late 2016 and early 2017. “We were notified of the incidents in early 2018. We conducted an investigation and put out the warrants,” Holeman said.
Eastman was a family friend of the victim, who was 10 or younger at the time of at least some of the alleged incidents. He faces one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, two counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger.
Eastman is on the California Megan’s Law website for his conviction in 2005 for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Holeman said, but was released in 2012.
The site shows his last reported address on the 500 block of Main Street in Merced.
Eastman remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Tuesday, with bail set at $500,000.
Holeman said Eastman is believed to have moved out of state for some period of time. “We are not sure if there may be other victims, so we ask anyone with information (on Eastman) to contact Detective Tim Redd.” Redd can be reached at 209-668-5550, ext. 6625.
Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
