CHP investigating pedestrian fatality on Crows Landing Road

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Crows Landing Road between Turlock and Patterson.

The accident occurred at 5:47 a.m. Monday at Crows Landing and Clausen Road. A male pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

A representative from the CHP was not immediately available to provide further details about the crash.

We will have more on this story later today.