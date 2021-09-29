Let’s do the monster mashup. Share costume ideas for multiple characters merged into one

Carson Farrow models the Halloween costume Harley Quint, a mashup of DC comics character Harley Quinn and “Jaws” shark hunter Quint. jfarrow@modbee.com

In the spirit of the holiday season mashup Hallowthanksmas, I’d like to share your ideas for Halloween mashup costumes.

The concept is simple. Combine at least a couple of characters (or real people, if you prefer) from page, stage or screen into one creation. During the height of “Game of Thrones’” popularity, there were some Jon Snow Whites running around. And some colorful cosplayers teamed up as Chewie’s Angels.

Some years back, I made myself into a “Hunger Games” mashup, Haymitch Everdeen. That’s Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy meets Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen.

I can’t recall the basic shirt/pants/jacket combo I wore, but among the touches that made the character recognizable were a Katniss braided wig, a bow and a quiver of arrows (unstrung bow and no arrow tips). The Haymitch part of the costume was simply a few days’ stubble and a whiskey flask.

This year, I enlisted my youngest child to become Harley Quint, or DC character Harley Quinn combined with “Jaws” hero Quint.

This character could go as far toward Harley or as far toward Quint as you like.

Our creation has Harley Quint wearing a Quint base outfit: dark pants and boots, a chambray shirt, a military-style utility jacket like Robert Shaw wore in the movie, and a baseball cap. Shaw’s cap in “Jaws” has nothing printed or embroidered on it, but for an added touch, I found a cap that says “Quint’s Shark Fishing, Amity Island.”

The Harley Quinn touches are a wig, a heart tattoo on the face, lipstick and the character’s big mallet. The Harley half of the costume easily can be taken further with pale makeup, her “Puddin’” choker, shorts and fishnets instead of pants (It’s a stretch, but “fishnets” have double meaning because of the “Jaws” theme), etc.

To top it all off, our Harley Quint costume has an inflatable shark pool donut that can be worn around the waist. This one’s too unwieldy, in hindsight, but the floats can be found cheap in various sizes online.

All the Harley touches are easily available in Halloween costume shops and online. So are the Quint-style jacket and cap.

Let me know your Halloween costume mashup ideas, whether you’ve actually created them or not. If you have a photo of the costume, send it along, too.

Have some fun with this. Go beyond just telling me the concept — include what the elements of the costume are.

I want to give you some time, so email me by end of day Oct. 9 at jfarrow@modbee.com. If I get at least a half dozen or so submissions, I’ll do a follow-up story.